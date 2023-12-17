The Juice Bar Norwood 20 broadway ave
Popular Items
- Acai Bowl - Regular Size$12.00
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.
- Post-Workout$8.65
Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein & Coconut Milk.
- Fruits & Oats$8.65
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk.
Bowls
- Acai Bowl - Regular Size$12.00
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.
- LARGE ACAI BOWL$18.99
- Pitaya-Dragon Fruit Bowl$12.00
- Mango-Pineapple Bowl$12.00
- Strawberry Bowl$12.00
- Avocado-Kale Bowl$12.00
Lots of avocado!! Only for Avocado lovers! All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.
- Blueberry Bowl$12.00
- 1/2 Acai 1/2 Pittaya$13.99
- LARGE STRAWBERRY BOWL$18.99
- LARGE MANGO PINEAPPLE BOWL$18.99
- LARGE PITAYA BOWL$18.99
- LARGE AVOCADO-KALE BOWL$18.99
- WAKE UP BOWL$12.00
NO SUBSTITUTION. WAKE-UP BOWL base: banana, peanut butter, 100% cacao, plant protein, almond milk. toppings: banana, chia seeds, hemp seeds, chocolate chips, peanut butter & nutella.
- Pumpkin Bowl$12.00
NO SUBSTITUTION. Punkin base topped with Granola, Almonds,Chocolate Chips, Chia, Almond butter.
- Fruit Only$11.00
- ACAI BOWL WITH ALL TOPPINGS$17.99
Smoothies
- Classic$8.65
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes & Whole milk
- Green Islander$8.65
Pineapple, Kale, Spinach & coconut water
- Dragon Power$8.65
Pitaya, Strawberry & Coconut water
- Mocha Breakfast$8.65
Blueberry, Banana, Oats, Honey & Whole milk.
- Tropical$8.65
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes & Orange Juice.
- Fruits & Oats$8.65
- Traditional Acai$8.65
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Guarana & Orange Juice.
- Pre-Workout$8.65
Acai, Banana, Maca, Whey Protein & Almond Milk.
- Post-Workout$8.65
- Black Beet$8.65
Beets, Blueberry, Blackberry, Agave & Orange Juice.
- Paradise$8.65
Pineapple, MInt & Coconut Water.
- Blue Peach$8.65
Blueberry, Peach, Ginger, Lemon, Honey & Orange juice.
- Wake-Up Smoothie$8.65
Banana, Peanut Butter, 100% Cacao, Espresso & Almond Milk.
- Sunshine$8.65
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango & Orange Juice.
- Pumpkin Smoothie$8.65
Pumpkin, Banana, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, All spice.
BYO Smoothie
Juices
- Citrus Carrot$8.55
Carrot, Orange,Lemon, Ginger.
- Early Riser$8.55
Carrot, Beet, Apple, Lemon, Turmeric.
- Green Energy$8.55
Kale, Apple, Celery, Lime, Ginger, Cucumber.
- Beta Carotene Blast$8.55
Carrot, Apple, Turmeric, Ginger.
- Detox Power$8.55
Beet, Carrot, Celery, Apple, Cucumber, Turmeric, Ginger.
- Spicy Pineapple Carrot$8.55
Carrot, pineapple, Ginger, Apple.
- Kale Carrot$8.55
Carrot, Kale, Celery, Pineapple.
- Orange Beat$8.55
Beet, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric
- Zippy Pineapple$8.55
Pineapple, Mint, Celery.
- Kick Start$8.55
Cucumber, Celery, Mint, Ginger, Parsley, Kale, Pineapple
- Arise$8.55
Orange, Pineapple, Parsley, Celery, Turmeric, Ginger.
- Wholesome Harvest$8.55
Carrots, Red Apple, Orange, Lime, Parsley, Turmeric.
- Island Greens$8.55
Cucumber, Apple, Kale, Mint, Parsley, Lime.
- PLAIN CELERY JUICE$8.55
Savor the simplicity of our Plain Celery Juice. Made with fresh, crisp celery stalks, this refreshing juice offers a range of health benefits. Enjoy its natural detoxifying properties for a revitalizing experience.
Sandwiches
- Mixto$8.49
Ham, Egg & Cheese on a roll.
- Bauru$7.49
Ham, Cheese & Tomato on a roll
- Brazilian$8.49
Mortadella, Cheese & Tomato on a roll
- American$7.49
Grilled Mozzarella Cheese & Tomato on a roll
- Portuguese$10.49
House Favorite ** Brazilian Sausage, Mozzarella cheese & Spicy mayo on a roll
- Veggie$9.49
Avocado, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a roll
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled Chicken marinated in pesto, avocado, tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat tortilla.
- WRAP Shredded Chicken$11.99
Shredded Chicken breast, carrots, parsley, tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat wrap.
- Wake-Up Wrap$11.59
2 Eggs, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat wrap.
- QUESADILLA Shredded Chicken$11.59
Shredded Chicken Breast with Carrots, Parsley, Tomato & Cheese on a whole wheat tortilla.
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.49
Mozzarella Cheese & Tomato on a whole wheat tortilla
- Avocado Toast #1$8.49
- Avocado Toast #2$10.49
- Avocado Toast#3$10.49
Multigrain Toast with freshly smashed avocado and homemade bacon.
- Toast #4$6.99
Smooth peanut butter on a multigrain toast with banana & honey drizzle.
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$6.99
Homemade Chicken salad with all white chicken breast, shredded carrots, parsley, celery & mayo on a multigrain bread & lettuce.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.99
- Steak & Cheese Quesadilla$12.99
Sirloin Steak cooked to perfection and melted mozzarella cheese, with tomato on a whole wheat tortilla.
- Steak & Cheese Wrap$11.99
Sirloin Steak cooked to perfection with melted mozzarella cheese, tomato on a whole wheat tortilla wrap, toasted to a crisp outside and juicy inside.
- EGG & CHEESE WRAP$8.99
3 EGGS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE ON A WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA.
Salads
- SWEET SALAD$9.99
Romaine, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, mandarin, Candied Walnuts, Poppy Seeds, Poppy Seed Dressing
- PROTEIN$10.99
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Caeser Dressing
- ROOT SALAD$11.99
Beets, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Onion, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
- QUINOA SALAD$12.99
Red Quinoa, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Raspberry Vinaigrette
- COBB SALAD$10.99
FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE, BOILED EGGS, HOMEMADE BACON, AVOCADO, ONION, FETA CHEESE, HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING.
Shots
Energy Balls
Coffee & Tea
- Hot Coffee$1.50+
- Cold Brew$3.99
please tell us what kind of milk you'd like. Whole Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Cream
- Frosty the Snow Man$4.99
- Hot Chocolate$1.50+
- Hot Tea$1.50+
- Espresso Single Shot$2.99
- Espresso Double Shot$5.99
- Orange Juice$5.50
- Iced Caramel Latte$4.99
- Cappuccino Small Hot$3.49
- Cappuccinno Medium Hot$3.99
- Cappuccino Lg$4.49
- Caramel Latte Hot Small$3.99
- Caramel Latte Hot Md$4.49
- Caramel Latte Hot Lg$4.99
- Latte Hot Small$2.99
- Hot Latte Md$3.49
- Hot Latte Lg$3.99
- Iced Pumpkin Latte$4.99
- iced latte$4.99
Cakes
- GF, Flourless Chocolate cake$3.99
- Peanut Butter explosion$3.99
- GF, DF, Brownie$2.99
- GF CHCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.99
- GLUTEN FREE MARSHMALLOW$2.99
- GLUTEN FREE BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$2.99
- Allskinny Granola$9.99
- Gluten Free Old Fashion Glazed Donuts$7.99Out of stock
- Gluten Free Pumpking Donuts$7.99Out of stock
- Gluten FreeDevils Food Donuts$7.99Out of stock
- Gluten Free Apple Cider Donuts$7.99Out of stock
- glazed gluten free donuts$7.99
- corn bread sheet$25.00