Maha Juice Bar | Norwood, MA
Rewards & Savings
Featured Items
- Authentic Acai Bowl - Regular Size
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.00
- Fruits & Oats
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk.$8.99
- Strawberry Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.00
Bowls
- Authentic Acai Bowl - Regular Size
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.00
- Strawberry Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.00
- Pitaya-Dragon Fruit Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.00
- Blueberry Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.00
- Mango-Pineapple Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.00
- Avocado-Kale Bowl
Lots of avocado!! Only for Avocado lovers! All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.00
- Wake-Up Bowl
NO SUBSTITUTION. WAKE-UP BOWL base: banana, peanut butter, 100% cacao, plant protein, almond milk. toppings: banana, chia seeds, hemp seeds, chocolate chips, peanut butter & nutella.$13.00
- Pumpkin Bowl
Pumpkin Puree, Bananas, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Allspice and Pumpkin Spice. Topped with: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Chia seeds & Almond Butter.$13.00
- 1/2 Acai 1/2 Pittaya
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.99
- Large Authentic Acai Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$18.99
- Large Avocado Kale Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$18.99
- Large Blueberry Bowl$18.99
- Large Mango Pineapple Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$18.99
- Large Pitaya Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$18.99
- Large Strawberry Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$18.99
- Fruit Only$11.00
Smoothies
- Black Beet
Beets, Blueberry, Blackberry, Agave & Orange Juice.$8.99
- Blue Peach
Blueberry, Peach, Ginger, Lemon, Honey & Orange juice.$8.99
- Classic
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes & Whole milk$8.99
- Dragon Power
Pitaya, Strawberry & Coconut water$8.99
- Fruits & Oats
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk.$8.99
- Green Islander
Pineapple, Kale, Spinach & coconut water$8.99
- Mocha Breakfast
Blueberry, Banana, Oats, Honey & Whole milk.$8.99
- Paradise
Pineapple, Mint & Coconut Water.$8.99
- Post-Workout
Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein & Coconut Milk.$8.99
- Pre-Workout
Acai, Banana, Maca, Whey Protein & Almond Milk.$8.99
- Pumpkin Smoothie
Pumpkin, Banana, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Allspice and pumpkin spice.$8.99
- Sunshine
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango & Orange Juice.$8.99
- Traditional Acai
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Guarana & Orange Juice.$8.99
- Tropical
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes & Orange Juice.$8.99
- Wake-Up Smoothie
Banana, Peanut Butter, 100% Cacao, Espresso & Almond Milk.$8.99
BYO Smoothie
Juices
- Arise
Orange, Pineapple, Parsley, Celery, Turmeric, Ginger.$8.89
- Beta Carotene Blast
Carrot, Apple, Turmeric, Ginger.$8.89
- Citrus Carrot
Carrot, Orange,Lemon, Ginger.$8.89
- Detox Power
Beet, Carrot, Celery, Apple, Cucumber, Turmeric, Ginger.$8.89
- Early Riser
Carrot, Beet, Apple, Lemon, Turmeric.$8.89
- Green Energy
Kale, Apple, Celery, Lime, Ginger, Cucumber.$8.89
- Island Greens
Cucumber, Apple, Kale, Mint, Parsley, Lime.$8.89
- Kale Carrot
Carrot, Kale, Celery, Pineapple.$8.89
- Kick Start
Cucumber, Celery, Mint, Ginger, Parsley, Kale, Pineapple$8.89
- Orange Beat
Beet, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric$8.89
- Plain Celery Tonic
Savor the simplicity of our Plain Celery Juice. Made with fresh, crisp celery stalks, this refreshing juice offers a range of health benefits. Enjoy its natural detoxifying properties for a revitalizing experience.$8.89
- Spicy Pineapple Carrot
Carrot, pineapple, Ginger, Apple.$8.89
- Wholesome Harvest
Carrots, Red Apple, Orange, Lime, Parsley, Turmeric.$8.89
- Zippy Pineapple
Pineapple, Mint, Celery.$8.89
Sandwiches
- American
Grilled Mozzarella Cheese & Tomato on a roll$7.99
- Avocado Toast #1$8.99
- Avocado Toast #2$10.49
- Avocado Toast #3
Multigrain Toast with freshly smashed avocado and homemade bacon.$10.49
- Bauru
Ham, Cheese & Tomato on a roll$7.99
- Brazilian
Mortadella, Cheese & Tomato on a roll$8.99
- Caprese Toast
Avocado Smash, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil$9.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken salad with all white chicken breast, shredded carrots, parsley, celery & mayo on a multigrain bread & lettuce.$6.99
- Egg & Cheese Wrap
3 EGGS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE ON A WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA.$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken marinated in pesto, avocado, tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat tortilla.$11.99
- Love Toast
Nutella, Fresh Strawberries, Mint.$7.99
- Mixto
Ham, Egg & Cheese on a roll.$8.99
- PB & B Toast #4
Smooth peanut butter on a multigrain toast with banana & honey drizzle.$6.99
- Portuguese
House Favorite ** Brazilian Sausage, Mozzarella cheese & Spicy mayo on a roll$10.99
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Breast with Carrots, Parsley, Tomato & Cheese on a whole wheat tortilla.$11.59
- Shredded Chicken Wrap
Shredded Chicken breast, carrots, parsley, tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat wrap.$11.99
- Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Steak, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese on a Whole wheat Tortilla.$13.99
- Steak and Cheese Wrap
Shredded Steak, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese on a Whole wheat Tortilla.$13.99
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.99
- Veggie
Avocado, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a roll$9.49
- Wake-Up Wrap
2 Eggs, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat wrap.$11.59
Salads
- Cobb Salad
FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE, BOILED EGGS, HOMEMADE BACON, AVOCADO, ONION, FETA CHEESE, HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING.$10.99
- Protein Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Caeser Dressing$10.99
- Quinoa Salad
Red Quinoa, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Raspberry Vinaigrette$12.99
- Root Salad
Romaine, Beets, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Onion, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.$11.99
- Sweet Salad
Romaine, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, mandarin, Candied Walnuts, Poppy Seeds, Poppy Seed Dressing$9.99
- BYO Salad$9.99
Shots
Energy Balls
- #1 Energy Ball Single
Peanut butter, Chia Seeds, Walnuts, Dates, Oats, Semi sweet chocolate chips & Cranberry.$3.00
- #2 Energy Ball Single
Chia, Oats, 100% cacao, semi sweet chocolate chips, raisins, Almonds & Peanut Butter.$3.00
- #1 Energy Balls pack of 6$8.00
- #2 Energy Balls pack of 6$8.00
- #1 & #2 Energy Balls pack of 6$8.00
Coffee & Tea
- Hot Coffee$1.50
- Cold Brew
please tell us what kind of milk you'd like. Whole Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Cream$3.99
- Hot Chocolate$1.50
- Hot Tea$1.50
- Espresso Single Shot$2.99
- Espresso Double Shot$5.99
- Iced Caramel Latte$4.99
- Cappuccino Small Hot$3.49
- Cappuccinno Medium Hot$3.99
- Cappuccino Lg$4.49
- Caramel Latte Hot Small$3.99
- Caramel Latte Hot Md$4.49
- Caramel Latte Hot Lg$4.99
- Latte Hot Small$2.99
- Hot Latte Md$3.49
- Hot Latte Lg$3.99
- Iced Pumpkin Latte$4.99
- Iced latte$4.99
Cakes
Drinks from the Cooler
Juice Cleanse Plan
Large Authentic Acai Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.