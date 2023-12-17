Popular Items

  • Acai Bowl - Regular Size
    Acai Bowl - Regular Size
    $12.00

    All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.

  • Post-Workout
    Post-Workout
    $8.65

    Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein & Coconut Milk.

  • Fruits & Oats
    Fruits & Oats
    $8.65

    Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk.