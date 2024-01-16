Maha Juice Bar | Franklin, MA
Featured Items
Fruits & Oats
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk.$9.00
Authentic Acai Bowl - Regular Size
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.99
StrawNanna Bliss Bowl-NEW!
Maha Strawberry Base- Granola, banana, Strawberry, Kiwi, Nutela, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips$13.99
Menu
Bowls
Power Bowl- NEW!
Authentic acai base- granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, peanut butter, chia seeds$13.99
Dragon Power Bowl- NEW!
Maha Pitaya base- granola, strawberry, pineapple, mango, Nutella, chocolate chips.$13.99
Mango Tango-NEW!
Maha Mango Pineapple base- coconut, banana, kiwi, strawberry, honey, chia seeds.$13.99
Pitaya-Dragon Fruit Bowl
Pitaya-Dragon Fruit Bowl
Maha Bowl-NEW!
Authentic acai base- gluten free granola, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, almonds.$13.99
Coconut Madness- NEW!
Coconut Base- granola, mango, Banana, strawberry, coconut, honey.$13.99
Brazilian Acai Bowl- NEW!
Authentic acai base-granola, powder milk, banana, strawberry, sweet condensed milk.$13.99
Strawberry Bowl$13.99
Coconut Bowl$13.99
1/2 Acai 1/2 Pittaya
1/2 Acai 1/2 Pittaya
Blueberry Bowl
Blueberry Bowl
Mango-Pineapple Bowl
Mango-Pineapple Bowl
Avocado-Kale Bowl
Lots of avocado!! Only for Avocado lovers! All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$13.99
Wake-Up Bowl
NO SUBSTITUTION. WAKE-UP BOWL base: banana, peanut butter, 100% cacao, plant protein, almond milk. toppings: banana, chia seeds, hemp seeds, chocolate chips, peanut butter & nutella.$13.99
Pumpkin Bowl
Pumpkin Puree, Bananas, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Allspice and Pumpkin Spice. Topped with: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Chia seeds & Almond Butter.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Large Authentic Acai Bowl
Large Authentic Acai Bowl
Large Avocado Kale Bowl
Large Avocado Kale Bowl
Large Blueberry Bowl$18.99
Large Mango Pineapple Bowl
Large Mango Pineapple Bowl
Large Pitaya Bowl
Large Pitaya Bowl
Large Strawberry Bowl
Large Strawberry Bowl
Fruit Only$11.00
Smoothies
Black Beet
Beets, Blueberry, Blackberry, Agave & Orange Juice.$9.00
Blue Peach
Blueberry, Peach, Ginger, Lemon, Honey & Orange juice.$9.00
Classic
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes & Whole milk$9.00
Dragon Power
Pitaya, Strawberry & Coconut water$9.00
Green Islander
Pineapple, Kale, Spinach & coconut water$9.00
Mocha Breakfast
Blueberry, Banana, Oats, Honey & Whole milk.$9.00
Paradise
Pineapple, Mint & Coconut Water.$9.00
Post-Workout
Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein & Coconut Milk.$9.00
Pre-Workout
Acai, Banana, Maca, Whey Protein & Almond Milk.$9.00
Pumpkin Smoothie
Pumpkin, Banana, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Allspice and pumpkin spice.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Sunshine
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango & Orange Juice.$9.00
Traditional Acai
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Guarana & Orange Juice.$9.00
Tropical
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes & Orange Juice.$9.00
Wake-Up Smoothie
Banana, Peanut Butter, 100% Cacao, Espresso & Almond Milk.$9.00
Hailey Bieber Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Dates & Collagen Protein with Coconut Whip.$9.00
BYO Smoothie
Juices
Arise
Orange, Pineapple, Parsley, Celery, Turmeric, Ginger.$9.00
Citrus Carrot
Carrot, Orange,Lemon, Ginger.$9.00
Detox Power
Beet, Carrot, Celery, Apple, Cucumber, Turmeric, Ginger.$9.00
Early Riser
Carrot, Beet, Apple, Lemon, Turmeric.$9.00
Green Energy
Kale, Apple, Celery, Lime, Ginger, Cucumber.$9.00
Island Greens
Cucumber, Apple, Kale, Mint, Parsley, Lime.$9.00
Kick Start
Cucumber, Celery, Mint, Ginger, Parsley, Kale, Pineapple$9.00
Orange Beat
Beet, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric$9.00
Plain Celery Tonic
Savor the simplicity of our Plain Celery Juice. Made with fresh, crisp celery stalks, this refreshing juice offers a range of health benefits. Enjoy its natural detoxifying properties for a revitalizing experience.$9.00
Spicy Pineapple Carrot
Carrot, pineapple, Ginger, Apple.$9.00
zippy Pineapple$9.00
Sandwiches
American
Grilled Mozzarella Cheese & Tomato on a roll$7.99
Avocado Toast #1$8.99
Sunny Side Toast (Toast #2)$10.49
Avocado Toast #3
Multigrain Toast with freshly smashed avocado and homemade bacon.$10.49
Caprese Toast
Avocado Smash, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Basil$9.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken salad with all white chicken breast, shredded carrots, parsley, celery & mayo on a multigrain bread & lettuce.$6.99
Egg & Cheese Wrap
3 EGGS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE ON A WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA.$8.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken marinated in pesto, avocado, tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat tortilla.$11.99
Love Toast
Nutella, Fresh Strawberries, Mint.$7.99
Mixto
2 Eggs & Cheese on a roll.$8.99
PB & B Toast #4
Smooth peanut butter on a multigrain toast with banana & honey drizzle.$6.99
Portuguese
House Favorite ** Brazilian Sausage, Mozzarella cheese & Spicy mayo on a roll$10.99
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Breast with Carrots, Parsley, Tomato & Cheese on a whole wheat tortilla.$11.59
Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Steak, Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese on a Whole wheat Tortilla.$13.99
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.99
Veggie
Avocado, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a roll$9.49
Wake-Up Wrap
2 Eggs, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat wrap.$11.59
The Elvis Toast
Peanut Butter, Bacon Bits & Drizzled With Honey, on Multigrain Toast$9.00
Greek Style Toast
Fresh Avocado Smash, Feta Cheese, Sesame Seeds, Arugula on Multigrain Toast$8.00
Salads
Cobb Salad
FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE, BOILED EGGS, HOMEMADE BACON, AVOCADO, ONION, FETA CHEESE, HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING.$11.00
Protein Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Arugula, Sesame Seeds, Avocado, Onions, Cucumber, Caesar Dressing$11.00
Quinoa Salad
Red Quinoa, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Raspberry Vinaigrette$13.00
Root Salad
Romaine, Beets, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Onion, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.$12.00
Sweet Salad
Romaine, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, mandarin, Candied Walnuts, Poppy Seeds, Poppy Seed Dressing$10.00
BYO Salad$10.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Shavings, Caesar Dressing$11.00
Summer Fest Salad
Arugula, Romaine, Sesame Seeds, Feta Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Cranberry, Balsamic Dressing.$10.00
Wellness Shots
Energy Balls
Coffee & Tea
Cakes
Drinks from the Cooler
Juice Cleanse Plan
Refreshers- NEW!
Catering Menu
Catering
Mix of 3 Sandwiches- 15pp$90.00
Mix of 3 Sandwiches- 25pp$175.00
Mix of 3 Sandwiches- 50pp$350.00
Mix of 3 Smoothies- 10pp 10oz$70.00
Mix of 3 Smoothies- 25pp 10oz$175.00
Mix of 3 Smoothies- 50pp 10oz$350.00
Build-Your-Own Bowl 10-Person Package
Everything you need to build your own bowls, including your choice of base, three fruits, one bag of granola, and two bottles of drizzles.$120.00
Build-Your-Own Bowl 20-Person Package
Everything you need to build your own bowls, including your choice of two bases, three fruits, two bag of granola, and two bottles of drizzles.$230.00
Build-Your-Own Bowl 30-Person Package
Everything you need to build your own bowls, including your choice of three bases, three fruits, three bag of granola, and three bottles of drizzles.$340.00
Mix of 3 Juices- 10pp 10oz$70.00
Mix of 3 Juices- 25pp 10oz$175.00
Mix of 3 Juices- 50pp 10oz$350.00
