Maha Juice Bar | Cambridge, MA
Smoothie Bowls
Power Bowl
Authentic acai base- granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, peanut butter, chia seeds$14.99
Maha Bowl
Authentic acai base- gluten free granola, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, almonds.$14.99
Mango Tango Bowl
Maha Mango Pineapple base- coconut, banana, kiwi, strawberry, honey, chia seeds.$14.99
Strawnana Bowl
Maha Strawberry Base- Granola, banana, Strawberry, Kiwi, Nutela, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips$14.99
Acai Bowl - Regular Size
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$14.99
Wake-Up Bowl
WAKE-UP BOWL base: banana, peanut butter, 100% cacao, plant protein, almond milk. toppings: banana, chia seeds, hemp seeds, chocolate chips, peanut butter & nutella.$14.99
Pitaya-Dragon Fruit Bowl
All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.$15.00
Smoothies
Classic
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes & Whole milk$9.99
Mocha Breakfast
Blueberry, Banana, Oats, Honey & Whole milk.$9.99
Tropical
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes & Orange Juice.$9.99
Fruits & Oats
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk.$9.99
Post-Workout
Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein & Coconut Milk.$9.99
Wake-Up Smoothie
Banana, Peanut Butter, 100% Cacao & Almond Milk.$9.99
Sunshine
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango & Orange Juice.$9.99
Green Islander
Pineapple, Kale, Spinach & coconut water$9.99
Blue Peach
Blueberry, Peach, Ginger, Lemon, Honey & Orange juice.$9.99
Paradise
Pineapple, Mint & Coconut Water.$9.99
Traditional Acai
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Guarana & Orange Juice.$9.99
Pre-Workout
Acai, Banana, Maca, Whey Protein & Almond Milk.$9.99
Dragon Power
Pitaya, Strawberry & Coconut water$9.99
Black Beet
Beets, Blueberry, Blackberry, Agave & Orange Juice.$9.99
BYO Smoothie
Juices
Citrus Carrot
Carrot, Orange,Lemon, Ginger.$9.99
Early Riser
Carrot, Beet, Apple, Lemon, Turmeric.$9.99
Green Energy
Kale, Apple, Celery, Lime, Ginger, Cucumber.$9.99
Detox Power
Beet, Carrot, Celery, Apple, Cucumber, Turmeric, Ginger.$9.99
Plain Celery Tonic
Savor the simplicity of our Plain Celery Juice. Made with fresh, crisp celery stalks, this refreshing juice offers a range of health benefits. Enjoy its natural detoxifying properties for a revitalizing experience.$9.99
Spicy Pineapple Carrot
Carrot, pineapple, Ginger, Apple.$9.99
Orange Beat
Beet, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric$9.99
Zippy Pineapple
Pineapple, Mint, Celery.$9.99
Arise
Orange, Pineapple, Parsley, Celery, Turmeric, Ginger.$9.99
Kick Start
Cucumber, Celery, Mint, Ginger, Parsley, Kale, Pineapple$9.99
Island Greens
Cucumber, Apple, Kale, Mint, Parsley, Lime.$9.99
Shots
Gourmet Toasts
Energy Balls
#1 Energy Balls Pack of 6
Peanut butter, Chia Seeds, Walnuts, Dates, Oats, Semi sweet chocolate chips & Cranberry.$8.00
#2 Energy Balls Pack of 6
Chia, Oats, 100% cacao, semi sweet chocolate chips, raisins, Almonds & Peanut Butter.$8.00
#1 & #2 Energy Balls Pack of 6
Mix of #1Peanut butter, Chia Seeds, Walnuts, Dates, Oats, Semi sweet chocolate chips & Cranberry. & #2 Chia, Oats, 100% cacao, semi sweet chocolate chips, raisins, Almonds & Peanut Butter.$8.49
Fresh Orange Juice
Salads
SWEET SALAD
Romaine, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, mandarin, Candied Walnuts, Poppy Seeds, Poppy Seed Dressing$9.99
PROTEIN
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Caeser Dressing$10.99
ROOT SALAD
Romaine, Beets, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Onion, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.$11.99
Ice Cream Cone
Catering Menu
Catering
Mix of 3 Sandwiches- 15pp$90.00
Mix of 3 Sandwiches- 25pp$175.00
Mix of 3 Sandwiches- 50pp$350.00
Mix of 3 Smoothies- 15pp 10oz$90.00
Mix of 3 Smoothies- 25pp 10oz$150.00
Mix of 3 Smoothies- 50pp 10oz$300.00
Build-Your-Own Bowl 10-Person Package
Everything you need to build your own bowls, including your choice of base, three fruits, one bag of granola, and two bottles of drizzles.$120.00
Build-Your-Own Bowl 20-Person Package
Everything you need to build your own bowls, including your choice of two bases, three fruits, two bag of granola, and two bottles of drizzles.$230.00
Build-Your-Own Bowl 30-Person Package
Everything you need to build your own bowls, including your choice of three bases, three fruits, three bag of granola, and three bottles of drizzles.$340.00
Mix of 3 Juices- 10pp 10oz$90.00
Mix of 3 Juices- 25pp 10oz$150.00
Mix of 3 Juices- 50pp 10oz$300.00
